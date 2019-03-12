Home / Obituaries / John L. Arthur, age 86 of Clinton

John L. Arthur, age 86 of Clinton

John L. Arthur, age 86 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 30, 1933 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late John Elmer and Adna Lea Overton Arthur. John was of the Baptist faith. He loved farming, tinkering with his tools, welding, gardening, Military Reunions and spending time with friends and family. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sons, Ronnie and Donnie Arthur, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, son-in-law, Garry Phillips and niece, Panzy Arthur.

Survivors

Wife Connie Arthur Clinton

Son Shawn Arthur & wife Stacy Rockwood

Daughters Jennia Maples Clinton

Jenny Phillips Clinton

Grandchildren 6

Great Grandchildren 9

A host of other family

Vistitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

You may also view John’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

