Janice Kelley Hooks (McGhee), age 65, of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born March 15, 1953 in Knoxville, TN to the late Otis Kelley and Vestie Kelley Sharp. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Dutch Valley Community. She loved spending time with time with her companion of 25 years, Darrell McGhee and her children. She enjoyed shopping and spending money at yard sales and thrift stores. She also loved going to the Smokey Mountains, staying in a cabin away from everything. She never met a stranger, was a friend to all and always tried to find the good in people. She also didn’t care to speak her mind and tell it like it was.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by grandsons, Nicholas and Austin Hooks.

Janice is survived by her sons, Samuel Hooks Jr. and wife, Betty, Ricky Hooks and wife Layla, George Hooks and wife Christi all of Clinton, TN; daughters, Vicky Bolinger and husband Jeff of Rocky Top, TN, April Hooks of Clinton, TN , and granddaughter that she considered her daughter, Erika Bolinger Wilson and husband Taylor of Rocky Top, TN; companion, Darrell McGhee of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Shawn, Kelsea, Katelynn, Brittany, Jacob, Ricky Lee and wife Alyssa, Christopher and finance’ Brooke, Madison, Balie, Jeffrey, Lezleigh, Kain and Amber; two step grandchildren, Justin Reed and wife Jasmine and Ashley Reed; great grandchildren, Kenslee, Kolten, Landon, Leland, Hazel, Manayla, and soon to be Brody; seven step great grandchildren; twin brother, Jerry Kelley and wife Connie, sisters, Gloria Smith and husband Gilen, and Patricia Viars and husband Julian; special friend and like a sister in law, Mary Kay McGhee.

Janice’s family will receive her friends from 5pm – 8pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Her funeral service will be at 2pm on Monday, March 18th at Valley View Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. Mike Hooks officiating. Janice’s interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.