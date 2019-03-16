Home / Obituaries / James Edgar Roy, age 70, of Louisville, TN

James Edgar Roy, age 70, of Louisville, TN

James Edgar Roy, age 70, of Louisville, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 31, 1949 to the late Edgar and Marie Jackson Roy in Madisonville, TN. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by, brother, Paul Roy

Sisters……..Martha Tidwell, Mattie Williams, Frances Hawk, Ida Gault and Patricia Houston.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Maryville from 11-1PM with funeral service to follow with Rev. Allen Tyler officiating. James’s interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.  www.holleygamble.com

