Iconic Oak Ridge photographer Westcott passes away at 97

Legendary Oak Ridge photographer Ed Westcott passed away Friday morning (March 29th) at the age of 97.

Westcott has long been a local icon, having been the only person authorized to have a camera inside the then-Secret City of Oak Ridge, the home of the Manhattan Project, during World War II. With his camera, he was able to provide future generations with literal snapshots of everyday life in Oak Ridge, including the construction and operation of the production facilities in Oak Ridge as well as how civilians spent their downtime.

His photos have been seen worldwide and he has received numerous honors from local, state and federal officials as well as from veterans groups, historic preservationists and others. The shopping center where the Kroger Marketplace in Oak Ridge is located is named after Mr. Westcott.

We are awaiting word on funeral details but want to join with the rest of the community in thanking Ed Westcott for providing these glimpses into the history of not only Oak Ridge and the surrounding area, but also the nation.

Tentatively, the family will receive friends on Friday with interment on Saturday. We will update you with the funeral arrangements as we learn them. For more on the passing of the legendary Ed Westcott, visit our TV partners at BBB-TV.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the below comment after learning of the passing of Oak Ridge historian and Manhattan Project photographer Ed Westcott:

“Ed Westcott served our nation and Oak Ridge like few others, documenting our history with accuracy, compassion and an artist’s eye. The fact he labored in secret, producing his photography only for those with high-level security clearances, makes his work that much more impressive. He was a truly great photographer but, most of all, he was one of us. Choosing to return to his roots after being summoned to Washington, D.C., he became one of Oak Ridge’s most valued citizens and historians. Our hearts go out to his family and all who admired his great work. He will be missed.”