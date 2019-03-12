Hope Spitzer Jordan, age 94 of Jacksboro, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Tennova Lafollette Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on March 16, 1924 to the late Adrian and Mary Lou Leinart Spitzer. She was loved by many people, most of whom knew her as “Granny”. Her family and church were her great joys, and no one ever went hungry when she was around. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Charles Jordan; sons, Larry Jordan, Ted Jordan, Greg Jordan, and Terry Jordan; and granddaughter, Erin Tamez.

She is survived by: daughter, Barbara Motsney and husband Michael; daughters-in-law, Vickie Jordan, and Ann Wolfe; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many other family and friends.

A graveside service will take place at Campbell Memorial Garden on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.