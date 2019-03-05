High School Hoops: Sectionals claim Oak Ridge, Harriman

The high school basketball postseason reached the Boys’ Sectional round on Monday as teams looked to punch their tickets to next week’s State Tournament at MTSU in Murfreesboro.

In Class AAA, Sevier County ended Oak Ridge’s season with a 62-57 win in Sevierville. Oak Ridge’s season ends with a record of 26-7.

The other AAA game involving an area team saw Bearden hold off Dobyns-Bennett 46-40 to advance to their third straight state tournament.

In Class AA, Knoxville rivals advanced to state, with Fulton beating Johnson County 90-76 in Knoxville and Austin-East winning at Greeneville, 66-61.

In Class A, Harriman’s season ended at University High, 45-33. The Blue Devils end the season with a record of 27-8. In the other Class A Sectional game, Cosby went into Oneida and upended the Indians 50-46.

The girls’ State Tournament begins Wednesday in Murfreesboro, but Oak Ridge and Midway–the two teams remaining from our listening area–will not play until Thursday.