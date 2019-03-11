High School Hoops: Oak Ridge, Midway knocked out of semis by eventual champs

The girls’ high school basketball season in Tennessee is over. Here is a look at the final two days of the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS

AAA: Houston 78 Riverdale 72 (2OT)…Three-time defending state champs fall in semis.

Bradley Central 56 Oak Ridge 50 (OT)…Oak Ridge’s season ends at 34-3 despite 20 points from Khamari Mitchell-Steen and 15 points and 11 rebounds from Jada Guinn in her final game as a Lady Wildcat. The loss also snapped a 31-game winning streak for Oak Ridge.

SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Bradley Central 46 Houston 44.

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS

AA: Cheatham County 75 Macon County 51…Westview 46 Marshall County 37.

SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Cheatham County 43 Westview 40

FRIDAY SEMIFINALS

A: Loretto 66 Greenfield 55…Gibson County 75 Midway 61…Midway’s season ends with a 27-7 record.

SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Gibson County 50 Loretto 42.