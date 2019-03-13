Herbs the focus of Thursday event

Backyard herb gardens and home apothecaries can supply a family with natural ingredients for traditional remedies. Come learn how to make herbal infusions, oils, salves and tinctures on Thursday, March 14, UT Arboretum Auditorium, 6:30-8pm.

The UT Arboretum Society presents, “Medicine Making with Herbs” with Kathy Mihalczo of Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm. The Arboretum Society’s Medicinal Plant series last fall with Kathy was a big hit. Now, she is returning just in time for spring. This time-honored way of treating everyday health concerns is simple, effective, affordable, and empowering. Herbs will be available for sale after the program.

Kathy E. Burke Mihalczo is the owner of Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm in Anderson County near Oak Ridge, now in its 24th year. She is a past president of The Oak Ridge Farmer’s Market, and a regular contributor on WBIR-TV “Mornings with Fox 43” in Knoxville. Kathy has presented programs for the Dogwood Arts Festival, Healthy Living Expo, University of Tennessee Gardens, and The Memphis Botanic Gardens.

The cost is $15 or $10 for UTAS members. Register on line here. You can also send a check made out to UTAS for payment to Janet Bigelow, 10626 Forest Crest Road, Knoxville, TN 37922.

For more information, contact Michelle Campanis at 865-483-7277 or mcampani@utk.edu. Registration is required for this program.