Leave a comment

Henry “HP” Preston Duncan age 85, of Briceville ,TN passed away on February 15, 2019 at his residence. HP was a memeber of Laurel Branch Baptist Church and was of the Baptist Faith.  HP enjoyed puzzles, whittling, and Gardening. He also loved his church and his Lodge(Crysal Lodge #616). He is preceded by his parents, Wife ( Mary Ellen “Pete” Duncan), Daughter Nadine York, Sons: Carl & David Duncan, Grandchildren: David L. Duncan, Brittany(Nikki) Duncan, Amanda F. Mowery, Sisters:Mary Haun, Hazel Chase and Brother  Jimmy Duncan.

Survived by:

    Son:               Hubert Duncan

 Daughters:        Becky & Caney Terry

                          Nancy & Jack Young

                          Trina Duncan 

                          Jennifer Harness

Sisters         Geneva Williams

                  Reva June Duncan

18 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5-7pm Monday February 18. 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Masonic Service: Starting at 7:00pm

Funeral Service: To follow after Masonic Service with Rev. JJ Patterson Officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 am to go in procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

