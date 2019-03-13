GSMNP: Single-lane closures this week on the Spur

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the northbound lane of the Spur (US 441) between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge for tree removal. Lane closures will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

The roadway will remain open, but motorists should expect delays with the single-lane closures. These will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htmor follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

Related