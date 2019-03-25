GOTS: Busch 3-for-3 this season, wins #201

(MRN) Kyle Busch won his third straight NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race of the season in Saturday’s TrüNorth Global 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch dominated the afternoon leading 174 of the 250 laps to score his 54th career series victory. It was his 201st NASCAR national series win.

Overall this year Busch has seven wins in 11 national division starts. Busch is three for three in the Truck Series.

“We made wholesale changes to this thing all weekend long, to make it faster,” said Busch, who will make his 1000th career NASCAR start in Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series STP 500. “We had enough tire at the end to hold them off.

“That’s where it’s at Martinsville, you have to be able to turn the center without getting too loose in and too loose off. During the race, I would get underneath some guys and get loose and I saw some other guys get loose.”

Officially Busch won under caution when Reid Wilson spun on the final lap.

Ben Rhodes, Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.

“We got beat by the best in the business,” Rhodes said of his second-place run behind Busch. “It was fun following him and seeing how was pacing himself, that’s something I’ve struggled with in the past.”

Myatt Snider, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Bubba Wallace completed the first 10 finishers.

Busch and Chastain won the first two stages.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series now heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Friday night.

TruNorth Global 250 Results (Top 10)

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 51 Kyle Busch Toyota 250 0 Running 174 2 16 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 250 44 Running – 3 5 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 250 44 Running – 4 10 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 250 0 Running 53 5 1 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 250 48 Running 18 6 15 27 Myatt Snider Ford 250 33 Running – 7 19 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 250 30 Running – 8 6 88 Matt Crafton Ford 250 34 Running – 9 8 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 250 40 Running – 10 13 22 Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 250 0 Running –

Season-to-date standings (Top 10)

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Stewart Friesen 0 2 3 1 38 151 – 0 2 Grant Enfinger 0 2 3 0 6 147 -4 0 3 Brett Moffitt 0 3 3 0 7 146 -5 0 4 Johnny Sauter 0 1 3 0 21 142 -9 1 5 Harrison Burton 0 1 2 0 1 142 -9 0 6 Ben Rhodes 0 2 2 0 32 140 -11 0 7 Austin Hill 1 1 2 0 44 135 -16 5 8 Matt Crafton 0 2 3 0 4 130 -21 0 9 Todd Gilliland 0 0 2 0 1 126 -25 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 1 0 21 111 -40 1

