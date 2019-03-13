Friends of Clinton Library Book Sale March 20-23

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library Spring Book Sale will be held Wednesday, March 20th through Saturday, March 23rd.

All proceeds from the sale go to helping the Clinton Public Library, and all items are priced from between 50 cents and a dollar.-

The schedule for the sale is as follows:

The sale begins on Wednesday, March 20th with the members-only sale from 10 am to 6 pm. You can join at the door for just $5 for an annual membership.

Thursday, March 21st, and Friday, March 22nd, the sale opens to the general public between 10 am and 6 pm.

The sale will wrap up on Saturday, March 23rd, from 11 am to 1 pm.

To learn more about the Friends of the Clinton Public Library, please visit our website (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org/about/friends). This group is very active in promoting, advocating, and helping the Clinton Public Library.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website or check out their social media pages. You can also sign up for the library’s monthly e-newsletter via the website (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.