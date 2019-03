There will be a free Community Spaghetti Supper at the Clinton Church of God of Prophecy this Friday, March 8th.

The free dinner begins at 6 pm at the church, located at 904 Medaris Street in Clinton, and will be followed by the showing of a Christian movie. Dress is casual and everyone is welcome this Friday March 8th at 6 pm.

For more information, call Pastor Larry Noe at 865-804-5056.