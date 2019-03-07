Forecast calls for unwanted rain even as some roads, homes remain underwater

With many area roads, including Laurel Road, and several homes remaining inundated by water as a result of the relentless rainfall of late February and early March, the last thing Anderson County needs is more rain, but that is just what forecasters say is in store over the next couple of days.

We would like to remind everyone to avoid driving into high water, as you have no real idea of how deep the water may be, how fast it may be moving under the surface or the condition of the roadway underneath.

According to the National Weather Service, each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.

People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers that warn you the road is flooded.

A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

For more information, visit https://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/water/tadd/.

Currently, the forecast calls for a chance for scattered showers to begin sometime after 1 am on Friday, March 8th, with rain chances increasing to 90% during the day on Friday. Friday night, the rain will likely continue, according to the NWS. Showers will continue through the day on Saturday, with a chance for thunderstorms developing late in the day and during the overnight hours. Early Sunday, rain will taper off and we will see skies clear up with plenty of sunshine to start the drying-out process again on Sunday afternoon.

After Sunday, the NWS forecasts minimal chances of rain through the middle of the week.

TVA has been releasing water from Norris Dam to lower levels on Norris Lake, which has resulted in higher-than-normal water levels downstream on the Clinch River.

You can monitor the levels both at the lake and downstream by following this link to TVA’s website.

https://www.tva.gov/Environment/Lake-Levels/Norris

Please remember, that if waters do rise, many roads that were covered by water last week and earlier this week will likely become flooded again as the ground is saturated and there is no place for the new rainfall to go. Law enforcement officers, both in and oustide city limits, will place signs warning people if the road ahead is flooded and when a decision is made to close a road, barricades will be set up. If you see a barricade with signage indicating that the road ahead is closed because of flooding, remember that it is there for a reason and you should heed the advice given in the phrase, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”