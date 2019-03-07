Fire damages OS business

Early Tuesday morning, firefighters in Oliver Springs battled a fire at a commercial building on West Tri-County Boulevard.

The building, used as a garage for mechanics to modify race cars, was heavily damaged by the fire, which was reported at around 1 am.

In addition to Oliver Springs firefighters, crews from the Blair and Marlow Volunteer Fire Departments as well as from the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and no cause was immediately identified by investigators.