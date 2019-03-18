Home / Featured / Final high school hoops round-up of season

Final high school hoops round-up of season

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

High school basketball season in Tennessee is over.

The Class AAA champions are the Bearden Bulldogs, who hoisted their first championship in school history following Saturday’s 83-68 win over Memphis East. Bearden finished its season with a 32-5 record as Ques Glover scored 24 points and Trent Stephney added 22. Glover was named the tournament MVP.

In Class AA, Fulton fell in the state championship game for the second straight year, losing to Wooddale 59-46. The Falcons, coached by Rocky Top native Jody Wright, wrapped up their season with a record of 28-5.

In Class A, the champion is the Columbia Academy, which beat Humboldt 76-60 on Saturday.

