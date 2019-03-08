Ely Smith Cook, age 95, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the home of her beloved daughter Carol Wolfenbarger in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on April 20, 1923, in Tazewell, Tennessee, to the late Hence and Dovie Bull Smith. Ely was a passionate caregiver and devoted wife to her late husband Clyde Cook, Sr. She loved gardening, cooking and baking for others, ministering shut-ins, and spending time with friends and family. She never passed over a needy animal. She loved joking and laughing.

She is preceded in death by husband, Clyde Cook Sr.; granddaughter, Deborah Cook; grandsons, Andy and Gabriel Hasbrouck; siblings, Dester Smith, Tim Smith, TH Smith, John Smith, Versie Bowman, and Vasey Cunningham.

She is survived by:

Son………………. Clyde Cook, Jr. & wife Betty Jeffers Cook of Clinton, TN

Daughters………… Jean Cook Pope & husband Buddy Pope of Louisville, TN

Carol Cook Wolfenbarger & husband Gary Wolfenbarger of Karns, TN

11 Grandchildren

23 Great Grandchildren

3 Great Great Grandchildren

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Jimmy Ault officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com