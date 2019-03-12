Home / Obituaries / Eli Lewis Joe Harrell, 3 months of age

Eli Lewis Joe Harrell, 3 months of age

Eli Lewis Joe Harrell, 3 months of age, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Eli was born December 1, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Eli is preceded in death by his grandmother, Trina Mae Bond, and his brother, Gabriel King.

Survivors:

Parents   Stephen Harrell and Angela Bond of Lake City

Brother    Malachi King of Clinton

Grandparents   Charles Harrell and Deborah

                         Bobby Joe Neland

Uncles             Horace Taylor

                        Charles Taylor

                         Robby Martin

Family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

