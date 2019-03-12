Eli Lewis Joe Harrell, 3 months of age, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Eli was born December 1, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Eli is preceded in death by his grandmother, Trina Mae Bond, and his brother, Gabriel King.
Survivors:
Parents Stephen Harrell and Angela Bond of Lake City
Brother Malachi King of Clinton
Grandparents Charles Harrell and Deborah
Bobby Joe Neland
Uncles Horace Taylor
Charles Taylor
Robby Martin
Family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.