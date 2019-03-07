Home / Local News / Electrical fire damages Claxton home

Electrical fire damages Claxton home

Jim Harris

A fire damaged a mobile home on Lunar Circle in Claxton Wednesday night.

The resident told Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies that he had been inside the trailer when smoke began to fill the air and he saw flames coming from the electrical outlet the dryer was plugged into shortly before 9 pm Wednesday.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely and Claxton firefighters extinguished what flames there were and ventilated the residence. They told deputies that there were “multiple electrical hazards” in the home, but the report does not go into specifics as to what they were.

damage from the fire was limited to a small area of the laundry room, according to the deputy’s incident report, and no injuries were reported.

