Eleanor Jean Hawkins, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1953 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson and Minnie Lindsay Nelson. Jean was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City. She loved fishing, camping, cooking, helping others and spending time with her family whom she loved very much. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Hatmaker and Beatrice Harmon, brothers, Marshall, J.D. and Jerry Nelson.

Survivors

Sons Jimmy Hawkins

Clyde “Lennie” Hawkins

Daren Hawkins

Daughters Angela Phillips

Darlene Stagnolia

Sister Mary Ruth Goodman

Grandchildren 12

Great Grandchildren 9

Vistitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Indian Creek Cemetery in LaFollette, TN.

You may also view Jean’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.