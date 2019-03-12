Home / Obituaries / Eleanor Jean Hawkins, age 75 of Lake City

Eleanor Jean Hawkins, age 75 of Lake City

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 52 Views

Eleanor Jean Hawkins, age 75 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1953 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson and Minnie Lindsay Nelson. Jean was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City. She loved fishing, camping, cooking, helping others and spending time with her family whom she loved very much. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Hatmaker and Beatrice Harmon, brothers, Marshall, J.D. and Jerry Nelson.

Survivors

Sons Jimmy Hawkins

Clyde “Lennie” Hawkins

Daren Hawkins

Daughters Angela Phillips

Darlene Stagnolia

Sister Mary Ruth Goodman

Grandchildren 12

Great Grandchildren 9

Vistitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service at the Indian Creek Cemetery in LaFollette, TN.

You may also view Jean’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hope Spitzer Jordan, age 94 of Jacksboro

Hope Spitzer Jordan, age 94 of Jacksboro, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.