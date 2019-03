Eldon Ray Lenz, age 74, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Eldon was born July 11, 1944 in Alvin, Texas to the late Herbert Lenz and Jewell Slaven Lenz. Eldon served in the Army, Navy, and the Coast Guard. In addition to his parents, Eldon is preceded in death by his wife, Renee Lenz.

Eldon’s wishes were to be cremated.

