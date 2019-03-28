Eagle Bend Road repair update issued by city

As we have been reporting, a section of Eagle Bend Road between its intersection with Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend is closed after heavy rain in late February caused a landslide that damaged the roadway.

In a press release published on the city’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Clinton Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson said there are a lot of factors to be considered in determining a time frame for the completion date of work and a return to normal traffic on Eagle Bend Road.

In the post, Wilkerson says: “Public Works is going to be doing most of the project in-house so we have other duties to take care of as well. At any given time an emergency could arise and take priority. With that being said, we could be looking at as quick as 8 to 10 weeks and as long as 8 to 10 months.”

Once trees are removed then excavating will start.

Wilkerson adds that: “We’re not sure how much rock we will run into while excavating so that will be a big factor in determining a time frame. Also once we get the excavating completed then we will have a contractor to come in and do the asphalt paving. So there again, how quick we can get a contractor in to do the asphalt will help determine a time frame.”

Powell Clinch Utilities will also be relocating a large gas line, according to the city, which added that “as on any construction job the weather will play a huge role in determining when and how much work can be performed on a daily basis.”

The Courier News reports that during Monday’s meeting of the Clinton City Council, Council members agreed to spend $159,000 from the city’s undesignated fund balance to pay for the repairs. That amount will cover the complete cost of the repair project, according to City Manager Roger Houck in a text message this morning.

He also says that the city is moving forward with a plan that WYSH has previously reported on. Houck says that the affected stretch of roadway has been a problem for the city in the past, with temporary fixes having been made several times over the past few years. City leaders believe that this may be an opportunity for a permanent fix to prevent problems in the future.

Late last month, Houck described that permanent solution as basically moving the roadway about 15 to 20 feet away from the side of the road closest to the river, cutting into the bank on the other side–which is owned by the city–to straighten out the curve and and make it more of a “permanent fix.”

We will keep you updated as developments warrant.