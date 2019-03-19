Dwaynia Sue Sawyer, age 57, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a courageous battle from cancer with great optimism and had great faith for several years. She loved her family, had a talent and loved playing the piano especially gospel music. Dwaynia was a pioneer for women in the workforce and an entrepreneur.

Dwaynia is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Bessie Gilland; and brother, David Gilland.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Sawyer of Clinton, TN; daughters, Kelli Sawyer Hudec and husband Michael of Canton, GA, and Kenzi Sawyer of Maryville, TN; brothers, Roger Gilland and wife Dorothy of Halls, TN, and Larry Gilland of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Carolyn Sharp and husband Roy of Halls, TN, and Ollie Green and husband Fate of Townsend, TN; grandchildren, Mary Lynn Hudec and Jameson Hudec; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dwaynia’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her celebration of life following at 8:00pm with Rev. Fate Green officiating. Dwaynia’s interment and graveside service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.