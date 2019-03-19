Home / Obituaries / Dwaynia Sue Sawyer, age 57, of Clinton

Dwaynia Sue Sawyer, age 57, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Dwaynia Sue Sawyer, age 57, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a courageous battle from cancer with great optimism and had great faith for several years.  She loved her family, had a talent and loved playing the piano especially gospel music.  Dwaynia was a pioneer for women in the workforce and an entrepreneur. 

Dwaynia is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Bessie Gilland; and brother, David Gilland.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Sawyer of Clinton, TN; daughters, Kelli Sawyer Hudec and husband Michael of Canton, GA, and Kenzi Sawyer of Maryville, TN; brothers, Roger Gilland and wife Dorothy of Halls, TN, and Larry Gilland of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Carolyn Sharp and husband Roy of Halls, TN, and Ollie Green and husband Fate of Townsend, TN; grandchildren, Mary Lynn Hudec and Jameson Hudec; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dwaynia’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her celebration of life following at 8:00pm with Rev. Fate Green officiating.  Dwaynia’s interment and graveside service will be at 11:00am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell

Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.