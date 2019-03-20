Dudley Evans, Victorious return with ‘Singing in the City’

Dudley Evans and Victorious will once again hold their “Singing in the City” events this year, and the first one is set for this Saturday (March 23rd) at the Rockwood Event Center in downtown Rockwood. Singings will be held every three months this year due to the group’s growing performance schedule.

The group features new lead vocalist Josh Collins of Middlesboro, Kentucky, who recently was recognized as the Top Male Vocalist in East Tennessee for Traditional Southern Gospel Music and awarded a recording contract and a deal to perform this year at Dollywood.

There is no admission fee for Saturday night’s concert, but as always, a love offering will be taken up to offset expenses and pay their special guests, including this week’s featured guest, the group Latter Rain from Crossville.

Singing in the City gets started at 6 pm Saturday, March 23rd, with doors opening at 5 pm and refreshments available. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Dudley Evans at 865-315-0505 or check out the group’s Facebook page.