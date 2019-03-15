Draft OR Blueprint vote expected March 21st

On Thursday, the Oak Ridge Planning Commission discussed a final draft of the Oak Ridge City Blueprint, a long-term, general plan for future projects in the city.

The Planning Commission is expected to vote on the document next week, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in the Municipal Building Court Room.

The draft is available at the city’s website at http://oakridgetn.gov/online/blueprint.

The city has held several open house meetings and hosted online polls over the past year or so to gather feedback from the public.