Dorothy Sharlene Smith Allen, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee, formerly of Dallas, Texas, passed away on March 4, 2019 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Dorothy was born in Oakland, California on December 23, 1960 to the late Charlie Lee Smith and Edith G. Heflin. As the only “planned” child, she was showered with love and attention. Her dark chocolate eyes and honey brown braids made her truly stand out as a beauty. Her siblings were Vivian Lorraine Lehman, Dorothy Charlene (deceased), Anthony Alan, Charlie Lee Jr., and Susan Alexandria (Whitney). After high school, she obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting and Business Management. In 1999, she met up with Michael Colvin. They shared many adventures and travels, which in turn, opened the door to many hobbies for Shar. She became a “jack of all trades” at certain times. No matter how far we went, or the roads we traveled, her favorite road was always the road that lead her home to her family and friends… The road home. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Charlene Smith.

Survivors:

Life Partner Michael Colvin of Ft. Wayne, IN

Daughters Josie Sariah Smith – Hines of Dallas, TX

Aletha Lucinda Bray of Dallas, TX

Grandchildren Jordan J. Lowrance – Hamilton of Dallas, TX

Bailey Kierston Kvalhiem of Dallas, TX

Chase James Kvalhiem of Dallas, TX

Shawn Derrick Hines of Dallas, TX

Tyrell Davis Bray – Setness of Fargo, ND

Josie MaKayla Byrd – Newman of Greeneville, TX

Mikel Gerald Ja’cere Bray of Knoxville, TN

Great Grandchild LaMarion MaKlay Byrd of Knoxville, TN

She will be missed dearly by her beloved dogs that she and Michael shared Franky Blue Eyes, Speckles, Dallas, and Surfer, and her beloved cat, Carlos.

Dorothy, being the loving, caring, and giving woman she is, chose to donate the gift of sight, and the gift to help burn victims.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

A Memorial Service will be held at 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Dorothy’s wishes were to be cremated.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.