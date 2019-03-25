Home / Obituaries / Creola May McKamey, age 91, of Lake City

Creola May McKamey, age 91, of Lake City

Jim Harris

Creola May McKamey, age 91, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Creola was born to the late Jesse Green and Mary Hassler Green in Briceville, Tennessee on March 27, 1927. Creola was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends. She loved going to church when able and visiting with her grandchildren. Creola is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Cleo McKamey, sisters: Barbara Braden, Betty Harmon, and Lou Graham, brother, Robert Green, and grandson, John McKamey.

Survivors

Daughter                                           Claudette (Cricket) and Greg Kern of Clinton

Sons                                                   Claude L. McKamey of Georgia

                                                            Steve McKamey and Mary of Lake City

                                                            Cleo McKamey Jr. and Pattie of Lake City

Grandchildren                                  Jason McKamey and Shasta, Andrea Phillips, Stephanie Hall, Jason Brock and Shelley, Jennifer Dick, Jesse McKamey and Kelly, and Aaron and Jessica Myers

Great Grandchildren                       Lucas McKamey, Cade McKamey, Patrick Jordan “PJ” Phillips, Ryan Hall, Andy Hall, Josh Brock, Holden Brock, Acelyn Dick, Gabe Dick, Emily McKamey, Lauren Myers, and Grayson Myers

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Creola to Summit View of Rocky Top or to the University of Tennessee Hospice.

Vistitation: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: To follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

