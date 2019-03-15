Home / Local News / Crash sends one to jail

Crash sends one to jail

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 47 Views

A single-vehicle accident Thursday night landed one man behind bars.

LaFollette Police and Fire units responded to a call of a car overturned down an embankment off of Old Jacksboro Pike at around 9:30 pm. Officials said that the car had left the side of the road and rolled over an embankment, coming to rest on its top after hitting a car parked at a nearby business.

Officials say that the driver, identified as 51-year-old Gary Campbell of Jacksboro, and his passenger avoided serious injuries in the crash, but police arrested Campbell on a charge of DUI and violating the implied consent laws.

At last check, he remained in custody.

