CPD investigating fatal shooting incident

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the incident occurred at the China Inn in Clinton.

Clinton Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old man at a Clinton restaurant on Tuesday evening.

The Blount County man suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest while alone in the bathroom of the China Inn Restaurant Tuesday night. Witnesses reported seeing the man, who reportedly owned a tree-trimming business, go into the bathroom alone before hearing a single gunshot. The Medical Examiner’s autopsy should shed light on whether the self-inflicted gunshot wound was accidental or if it was indeed a suicide, which is what the preliminary investigation is pointing to. WYSH does not identify suicide victims.

The victim is said to be a Navy veteran and had been out of the service for a little under a year, according to Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

We will pass along more information as developments warrant.

