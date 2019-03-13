‘Community Engagement Day’ to introduce Clinton to proposed park

We would like to remind you that Saturday, March 23rd, will be the “Community Engagement Day” at the future home of a massive park currently being planned by local businessman Joe Hollingsworth’s family foundation.

The event will be held on the 23rd (with a rain make-up date of March 30th) from 11 am to 2 pm at the site of the sprawling park, which is expected to cover some 450 acres of land in South Clinton. The Hollingsworth Foundation currently owns about 170 acres of the proposed site, and is currently in negotiations with TVA for the use of the remaining land needed for the project. Officials are hopeful that ground will be broken for the project later this year.

As we have previously reported, the park would be built and maintained by the Hollingsworth Foundation, with no taxpayer money involved, and would include hiking and biking trails, open green space and a public gathering space. There would also be full-time employees to assist park visitors, and the walking trails will likely feature plaques highlighting some of the successes that Clinton natives have enjoyed over the years. In an address to the Clinton City Council last month, Hollingsworth described that aspect of the park as “aspirational,” saying that it could inspire Clinton’s children to make their mark on the world after seeing how those that came before followed their dreams.

Final plans are still being worked on, but officials say that they toured around 50 parks of all kinds around the country, and came to the conclusion that this will be a park like no other and that it could serve as an economic driver for South Clinton and for the city as a whole.

During the “Community Engagement Day,” there will be free food trucks, activities for kids and people on-site to answer any questions you might have about the project. In addition, you will be able to check out the current plans and walk around the site as well.

For GPS purposes, the address is 350 Clinch Avenue (Clinton, TN 37716).