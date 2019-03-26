Home / Featured / Coffey sentenced to 48 years in pursuit that ended with deadly crash
Jim Harris

A 29-year-old Oak Ridge native convicted earlier this year on several charges stemming from a 2016 police pursuit that ended with two people dead was sentenced Friday in a Knox County courtroom to 48 years in prison.

Ralphael Coffey, a former standout athlete at Oak Ridge High School, was convicted by a jury in January on two counts each of vehicular homicide, reckless homicide and evading arrest as well as one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in a drug-free school zone, simple possession and driving on a revoked license in connection to the deadly pursuit that began in Anderson County on May 25th, 2016.

Court records and testimony indicate that Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies had learned that Coffey, who had active arrest warrants out of Anderson and Knox counties was going to be in the Claxton area. When that information turned out to be accurate, and deputies spotted Coffey’s car and attempted to pull it over. Coffey instead led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that wound its way into Knox County, where the fleeing vehicle almost hit a Knox County Sheriff’s cruiser.

The pursuit ended violently in the intersection of Central Avenue Pike and Callahan Drive, where Coffey’s car ran a red light and slammed into a pickup truck. The driver of that truck, Kevin Bradley, died at the scene, while Coffey’s passenger, Tommie Troupe, died from his injuries a few days later. When officers searched Coffey’s vehicle, they reported finding cocaine and marijuana in the car. He has been in custody since his arrest the day of the pursuit.

