Clinton announces ‘Spring Clean-Up Day’

(Clinton Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson) The City of Clinton Public Works Department has announced that Spring Clean-Up Day will be held this year on Monday April 1st (an annual event on the first Mondays in April). Public Works crews will be collecting items that normally are not collected during household garbage pick-up and taking them to the Chestnut Ridge Landfill (residential only, no commercial items collected). Residents should place refuse and rubbish items beside the street, ensuring that nothing protrudes into the street or obstructs sidewalks, utility poles, water meters, fire hydrants, or mailboxes. Items for collection MUST be at the curb by 7:30 a.m. Monday April 1st.

Public Works crews will be following a scheduled route to make collections one time on each residential street. Once a crew has cleared an individual street, they will move to another area and will not be able to return for a second or late collection. The maximum quantity of items per household is the equivalent of one pick-up truck load.

Items for collection may include:

Water heaters, stoves, mattresses, box springs, furniture, and appliances.

Recyclable items (electronics, computers, TVs, newspapers, magazines, plastics, cardboard, glass, and cans) should be separated so we may deliver them to our Recycling Center, rather than the sanitary landfill.

Crews will not be able to collect the following:

Tires

Building materials or debris from remodeling

Hazardous materials (paint, solvents, batteries, petroleum products)

Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers

(Some of these items may be dropped off at the Blockhouse Valley facility. Call Anderson County Solid Waste at 463-6845 for details.)

Brush and Leaf Collections are covered under separate schedules and policies.

Residents with questions or comments may e-mail to dwayne6495@comcast.net or telephone 457-6495.