Claude “Rick” Waddell, age 68 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at UT Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1950 to the late Fred George and Vivian LaVergne Jackson Waddell in Caryville. He was a former deacon and youth leader at Vasper Baptist Church and later became a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a jokester who loved music. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and basketball and, in his later years, watching his grandchildren play soccer. He watched wrestling and travelled with his son to wrestling matches. He loved animals, especially his cats, and enjoyed going fishing. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by best friends, Jim Grubb and Eddie Newport; aunt, Shirley Damesworth; uncle, Harry Waddell; along with several other aunts and uncles.

He is survived by: wife, Glenna Waddell; son, Brian Waddell and wife Christina; grandchildren, Samuel Waddell and Gavin Waddell; sister, Carolyn Stooksbury and husband Maurice; niece, Kelli Hayes and husband Tony; great-nephews, Jackson Hayes, and Jacob Hayes; uncles, Howell Jackson, and Glenn Jackson; several in laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Jesse Buell and Rev. Clarence Duncan officiating. Graveside services will be at the Waddell Cemetery in Caryville on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11am. www.holleygamble.com