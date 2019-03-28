Christopher Scott Byrum, age 45 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. Christopher was born January 6, 1973 in Lake City, Tennessee to Paul E. Byrum Gladys Byrge. He was of the Baptist Faith. Chris played football and was the captain of his soccer team. He loved sports, guitar, animals, people, and trail riding. Chris was one of the best musicians in the area. Christopher is preceded in death by Grandparents Callaway and Ollie Byrge, Harold and Lucille Jones, father Paul E. Byrum, and lots of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Survivors:

Mother Gladys Byrge Byrum of Clinton

Son Christopher Tristan Byrum of Knoxville

Daughter Abigail Wells of Lake City

Brother Paul Eric Byrum of Clinton

Niece (Little Booger) Sasha Byrum of Clinton

Special Friends like Family Angela Hartney and Brenda Hartney

Aunt Ruby McCartt and David of Akron, OH

Uncles Arnold Byrge of Clinton

Ike Byrge and Ivory of Lake City

Many other family members and friends

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Franklin Henegar and Rev. Tommy Byrge officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Byrge Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.