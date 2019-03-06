Home / Community Bulletin Board / Children’s Museum collecting diapers through end of March

Children’s Museum collecting diapers through end of March

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 94 Views

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is collecting donations of disposable diapers through the end of March that will be distributed free to families in need through the United Way of Anderson County.

All sizes of diapers in unopened packages will be accepted. Donors may bring diapers to the drop-off bin in the Museum’s lobby. They don’t need to tour the museum to make a diaper donation.

The average baby goes through six to 10 diapers a day, which, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, costs about $900 a year. Winter poses many challenges to families in need. When paychecks are used for utilities such as the gas bill, less is available for personal care items like diapers.

The Children’s Museum, at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, see the Children’s Museum website at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org/ or call (865) 482-1074.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT Arboretum announces March hike

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for March will be held March 16th at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.