Children’s Museum collecting diapers through end of March

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is collecting donations of disposable diapers through the end of March that will be distributed free to families in need through the United Way of Anderson County.

All sizes of diapers in unopened packages will be accepted. Donors may bring diapers to the drop-off bin in the Museum’s lobby. They don’t need to tour the museum to make a diaper donation.

The average baby goes through six to 10 diapers a day, which, according to the National Diaper Bank Network, costs about $900 a year. Winter poses many challenges to families in need. When paychecks are used for utilities such as the gas bill, less is available for personal care items like diapers.

The Children’s Museum, at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, see the Children’s Museum website at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org/ or call (865) 482-1074.