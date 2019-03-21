Child Find screenings offered in April

The Anderson County School’s Special Education Department is providing a FREE screening for infant to five-year-old county children. The screening will include vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social, and preschool cognitive skills.

This screening is part of a Child Find activity to help parents be sure their children are progressing as they should. Child Find Screenings will be located in various locations this school year.

Please see the schedule below to determine which location works best for you:

April 1st…8:30 to 10:30 am at Briceville Elementary School

April 5th…8:30 to 10:30 am at Andersonville Elementary School

April 9th…8:30 to 10:30 am at Claxton Elementary School

April 11th…8:30 to 10:30 am at Norwood Elementary School

8:30 to 11:30 am, and 12:30 to 3:00 pm…School Central Office Boardroom on the fifth floor of the Jolley Building in Clinton.

The screening is FREE and there is no appointment necessary. The screening will last approximately 45 minutes for each child. If you have any questions about the Child Find process or location, please contact Alex Smith or April Manning at 463-2800, ext. 2821 or ext. 2829.