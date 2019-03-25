Charlotte Martin, age 93, of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 22, 1925 in Oak Grove, TN to the late James Kelly and Martha Heatherly Johnson. Charlotte was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and had a passion for writing poetry that exalted the Lord Jesus Christ. Charlotte was a Salutatorian of Jacksboro High School. She was well loved and welcomed everyone into her home. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by, husband, Homer D. Martin; brothers, Kenneth Johnson and Rev. Charles Johnson; sisters, Louise Johnson and Marjorie Seeber.

Survived by:

Children…..….Gary T. Martin and wife, Beverly

Jane Peterson

Son-in-law….Noel Peterson

Brother………Robert T. Johnson and wife Annette

Sister…………Mary Edith Johnson

Grandchildren….Jeffrey T. Martin and wife Ammie, Jason A. Martin and wife Cassandra and

Dr. Sam L. Martin

Great Grandchildren…..Makaela A. Martin and James A. Martin

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top from 5-7PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, March 22, 2019 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com