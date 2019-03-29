Home / Featured / CCSO searching for woman who may be in danger
Shenna Baird (photo from CCSO Facebook)

CCSO searching for woman who may be in danger

A LaFollette woman is missing and possibly in danger, and on Thursday, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating her.

According to the Facebook post, an anonymous 911 call came in shortly before 12:30 pm and a man told the dispatcher that he witnessed an event involving 26-year-old Shenna Baird that left him concerned for her well being.

At an address on Long Hollow Road near LaFollette, the caller said he had seen Baird in the front passenger seat of a small red car and that she had a “busted head with blood gushing from her face.” The caller identified the driver of the car as 32 year old James Peter Eberharter of LaFollette, and said that after a child was let out of the car, Eberharter had driven off at a high rate of speed.

Eberharter is currently out of jail on a half million dollar bond and is wanted for violation of probation. The CCSO asks if you know of the whereabouts of Eberharter and/or Baird, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

James Eberharter (CCSO Facebook)

