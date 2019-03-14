CCSO holding Citizens’ Academy

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will host a Citizens’ Sheriff’s Academy beginning in April. The nine-week-long class will give participants a closer look in to how their local sheriff’s department actually operates. Classes will be held on consecutive Thursdays from April 4th through May 30th.

Twenty spots are open in the program, and anyone interested in taking part must complete an application before the first class. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

For more information call 423-562-7446.