CCSO holding Citizens’ Academy

Jim Harris 23 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will host a Citizens’ Sheriff’s Academy beginning in April. The nine-week-long class will give participants a closer look in to how their local sheriff’s department actually operates. Classes will be held on consecutive Thursdays from April 4th through May 30th.

Twenty spots are open in the program, and anyone interested in taking part must complete an application before the first class.  Participants must be at least 18 years old.

For more information call 423-562-7446.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

