Carl Lowell Johnson, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born October 18, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. Carl was of the Baptist faith.  He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge #492 F&AM. Carl loved UT sports and racing. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson and sister-in-law, Frances Johnson.

Survivors:

Sons                                            Brad Johnson & Linda Weaver            Jacksboro

                                                     Greg Johnson                                      Lake City

                                                     Brian Johnson                                      Lake City

Brother                                         Wilford Johnson                                   Norris                                                                                               

Grandchildren                             Lensey Stubbs & Justin

                                                     Adam Johnson & Jesi

                                                     Tyler Johnson & Kristen

                                                     Tanner Johnson

                                                     Garrett Johnson

                                                     Bret Johnson

Great Grandchildren                  Gavin & Grayson Stubbs

                                                   Beckett Johnson

Family and Friends will gather from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

