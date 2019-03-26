Carl Lowell Johnson, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born October 18, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. Carl was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge #492 F&AM. Carl loved UT sports and racing. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson and sister-in-law, Frances Johnson.

Survivors:

Sons Brad Johnson & Linda Weaver Jacksboro

Greg Johnson Lake City

Brian Johnson Lake City

Brother Wilford Johnson Norris

Grandchildren Lensey Stubbs & Justin

Adam Johnson & Jesi

Tyler Johnson & Kristen

Tanner Johnson

Garrett Johnson

Bret Johnson

Great Grandchildren Gavin & Grayson Stubbs

Beckett Johnson

Family and Friends will gather from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

You may also view Carl’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com