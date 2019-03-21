Home / Featured / ‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ Monday

‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ Monday

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge chapter of the League of Women Voters will host Breakfast with the Legislators this Monday, March 25 from 7:30 8:30 am at the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. A free continental breakfast will be served.

Tennessee State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, as well as Senator Ken Yager and State Representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to speak about this session of the Tennessee General Assembly, and respond to questions and hear opinions from the audience.

The breakfasts are held on the fourth Monday of each month while the Tennessee General Assembly is in session. 

