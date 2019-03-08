Braden sentenced to 35 years in assaults

A Clinton man pleaded guilty earlier this week in an Anderson County courtroom to charges in three separate assault cases involving a total of four women, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

30-year-old Jason Bradley Braden pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the brutal beating of a woman in her 70s in August of 2017 that occurred apparently as part of a dispute with an ex-girlfriend, who is the elderly victim’s granddaughter. In that case, he also assaulted the sister of his ex-girlfriend, causing both women severe injuries that kept the older woman in the hospital for several days. That plea netted him a 10-year prison sentence.

Braden also pleaded guilty to a case from later in August of 2017 in which he assaulted his ex-girlfreiend and beat her after she told him she no longer wanted to be with him. In that instance, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault charges and received another, consecutive ten-year prison sentence.

The third case actually occurred last month and was reported on by WYSH. In that case, a woman told Sheriff’s deputies that after she had accepted a ride home from Braden, he had instead taken her to his house and refused to let her leave, physically assaulting her several times over the next two days. In this case, Braden entered a plea by information since the case had not yet gone to the grand jury and it was best-interest plea, meaning that while he does not necessarily admit to the crime, he acknowledges he could have received a longer sentence if he were convicted at a trial. In exchange for that plea, he received a 15-year prison sentence, which will be served consecutive to the other two, and was ordered to serve all 35 years of his sentence.

