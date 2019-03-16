Home / Obituaries / Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell

Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1950 to the late Harvey and Leoma Cooper Collins in Knoxville. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby was a loving father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by, brother, Cecil Collins; Sisters, Norma Pointer, Loretta Moore, Phyllis Maner;  brother-in-law’s, Sam Humphrey, Earl Elliott, and Ralph Pointer; sister-in-law, Caroline Collins.

Survived by:

Son…………Justin Collins and wife Carrie
Brother…..Jimmy Collins
Sisters…….Ruth Humphrey and Rita Elliott

Brother-in-law…… Alvin Maner
Grandchildren……Hannah, Eli and Noah Collins

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-8PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. David Crowe officiating. Interment will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:30AM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Janice Kelley Hooks (McGhee), age 65, of Clinton

Janice Kelley Hooks (McGhee), age 65, of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.