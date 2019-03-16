Bobby Collins, age 68, of Heiskell, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1950 to the late Harvey and Leoma Cooper Collins in Knoxville. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby was a loving father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by, brother, Cecil Collins; Sisters, Norma Pointer, Loretta Moore, Phyllis Maner; brother-in-law’s, Sam Humphrey, Earl Elliott, and Ralph Pointer; sister-in-law, Caroline Collins.

Survived by:





Son…………Justin Collins and wife Carrie

Brother…..Jimmy Collins

Sisters…….Ruth Humphrey and Rita Elliott

Brother-in-law…… Alvin Maner

Grandchildren……Hannah, Eli and Noah Collins



Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-8PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. David Crowe officiating. Interment will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:30AM. www.holleygamble.com