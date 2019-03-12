BBB: Woman charged in Rockwood shooting incident

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a Rockwood woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot into a man’s car last week, and her alleged target was taken into custody later in the week.

Rockwood Police responded to the Heritage Hills Apartments at around 10 am Wednesday March 6th on a call of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers learned that a woman had walked up to a car with two people inside and opened fire with a .357 Magnum pistol. No one was struck by any bullets, but investigators reported that the car’s windows and body showed evidence of having been shot.

The people inside the car were identified by police as Kent Booher and 27-year-old Sarah Phillips. Phillips is the daughter of the suspect arrested in the shooting, 58-year-old Linda Flanagan.

Police say that Flanagan had allegedly opened fire on Booher because she did not want her daughter spending time with him. Booher, a former attorney, pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a 14-year-old in 2014, and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Booher was disbarred after his plea, as well.

Flanagan was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault on Wednesday. According to Roane County Jail rec ords, she is no longer in custody, having been released on bond.

On Friday, according to BBB, Booher himself was arrested and charged with five counts of failing to register as a sex offender and three counts of soliciation of a minor. He was later released after posting bond.