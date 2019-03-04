Home / Local News / BBB-TV: Rockwood judge found dead

BBB-TV: Rockwood judge found dead

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 72 Views

Officials with The City of Rockwood are mourning the sudden loss of their City Judge James Smith , who was found unresponsive in his yard Saturday afternoon. Sheriffs deputies, first responders, and an ambulance were all sent to Mt. Roosevelt off of Highway 70, where Smith lived after a family member found him and called 911.

Smith had been recently appointed and sworn in as City judge for his second year last November  when newly-elected  members and the mayor were sworn in.

According to Mayor Mike Miller, Smith was an outstanding Judge for the city and that he, along with City leaders, want to send their deepest  condolences . 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top man faces numerous charges in domestic incident

A Rocky Top man is facing a host of charges after he allegedly held three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.