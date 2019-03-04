BBB-TV: Rockwood judge found dead

Officials with The City of Rockwood are mourning the sudden loss of their City Judge James Smith , who was found unresponsive in his yard Saturday afternoon. Sheriffs deputies, first responders, and an ambulance were all sent to Mt. Roosevelt off of Highway 70, where Smith lived after a family member found him and called 911.



Smith had been recently appointed and sworn in as City judge for his second year last November when newly-elected members and the mayor were sworn in.

According to Mayor Mike Miller, Smith was an outstanding Judge for the city and that he, along with City leaders, want to send their deepest condolences .