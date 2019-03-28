Home / Obituaries / Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City

Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the East TN Childrens Hospital. She was born March 13, 2019. Avaleigh is preceded in death by her great grandparents, R.C. & Lou Rice and Marshall & Coriena Rutherford, great great grandparents, Amos & Polly Baird and Ella & GJ Anderson and brother, Austin Rice.

Survivors:

Parents                                       Steve & Haley Rice                    Lake City

Grand Parents                            Stanley & Diane Rice                 Lake City

                                                     Brenda Goodman                       Lake City

Great Grandparents                   Estelle & Roberta Anderson      Lake City

Sister & Brother-in-law               Brianna & Jeremiah Wilson       Briceville

Sisters                                         Katelynn and Chezleigh Rice    Lake City

Brothers                                      Matthew & Tucker Rice              Lake City

Aunts & Uncles                           Brandon Goodman                     Lake City

                                                     Keith Goodman                          Lake City

                                                     Isaiah Phillips                              Lake City

                                                     Aiden McCoy                              Lake City

                                                     Alexis Phillips                              Lake City

                                                     Alyssa Phillips                             Lake City

                                                     Beth & Chris Cox                        Andersonville

Many Other Family & Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Allene Tucker Ray, age 87, of Norris

Allene Tucker Ray, age 87, of Norris passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Allene …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.