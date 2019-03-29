ASAP hosting Lunch & Learn Series starting in April

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson is hosting a bi-monthly Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series at Methodist Medical Center. Each Lunch and Learn will provide information about a specific opioid alternative treatment from a qualified professional.

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) April 23rd

Massage Therapy June 25th

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction August 27th

Physical Therapy/Wellness October 29th

Acupuncture December 17th

The Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series is a follow on to two continuing medical education trainings hosted by ASAP in March 2018 and early March 2019. These trainings covered opioid prescribing and pain management, including behavioral aspects of pain management. As part of prevention efforts, ASAP’s medical education planning committee is focused on improving understanding of the effectiveness of non-opioid treatments for pain and the limitations of opioid pain management, in an effort to decrease opioid misuse in Anderson County.

The series is geared toward healthcare professionals; however, sessions are open to professionals in other fields. Registration is required for attendance. To learn more or to register for topics in the series, search “Opioid Alternatives” on www.Eventbrite.com or visit our Facebook page.

Training for healthcare professionals is just one of many facets of prevention required to stem the opioid epidemic. ASAP also provides medication lock boxes to community members in need, hosts the Naloxone program for the region, provides education on medication safety to youth, and much more. To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.