Anderson named a Healthier Tennessee Community

On February 21, Anderson County was designated a Healthier Tennessee Community by the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, an organization dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives.

Anderson County was named a BRONZE Healthier Tennessee Community’ based on local engagement, promotional efforts, and measurable progress to address critical health challenges.

“We are grateful for the many citizen volunteers leading our Healthier Tennessee Communities,” said Governor’s Foundation CEO Richard Johnson. “Our success would not be possible without their extraordinary efforts and contributions.”

Art Miller, director of the Anderson County Health Department, noted that “… working with our local group of ActiveAndersonTN has been a delight. This is a great group of energetic gogetters and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the short time we’ve been in existence.”

Healthier Tennessee Communities is a signature Governor’s Foundation initiative that encourages cities, towns, counties, neighborhoods, and college campuses across Tennessee to implement sustainable, localized initiatives to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and encourage tobacco cessation.

More than 200 elected officials, community leaders, and Healthier Tennessee Community committee members from across Tennessee attended the awards gala, which took place at Graystone Quarry in Franklin.

Jamie Jordan, Coordinated School Health, Clinton City Schools is pictured receiving the Bronze plaque for ActiveAndersonTN. Jamie serves as Chairperson of ActiveAndersonTN. Pictured with her is Stacy Baugues, Senior Regional Director, Healthier Tennessee Communities

In addition to awarding 33 communities with a gold, silver, or bronze designation, the event also honored innovative initiatives and individual achievements. ActiveAndersonTN won two awards in this latter category. The first award went to Stacey Pratt of ASAP for the superb work she has done to combat vaping and other tobacco use among youth. The Youth Ambassador group, sponsored by ASAP, consists of students in all three public high schools who are working to mentor youth and raise awareness of addictive and other troublesome health issues related to tobacco and drug use.

Stacey Pratt of ASAP receives the Communities Tobacco Initiative award. Pictured with her is Stacy Baugues, Senior Regional Director, Healthier Tennessee Communities



Additionally, Kathy Scruggs of the Anderson County Health Department received the Volunteer Coalition member of the Year award. Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton was a runner up for the Place of Worship Wellness Award for their efforts in promoting healthy practices among the parishioners and the community.

Kathy Scruggs, Health Educator at Anderson County Health Department receives the Volunteer Coalition Member of the Year Award. Pictured with her is Stacy Baugues, Senior Regional Director, Healthier Tennessee Communities

The Foundation launched the Healthier Tennessee Communities initiative in March 2015 with nine pilot communities. Today, nearly 100 communities, neighborhoods, and college campuses are engaged with the program, and 33 have received the designation. More information about the communities program, including a list of participating cities and counties and other Healthier Tennessee® initiatives, like the Small Starts® suite of interactive wellness tools, is available at www.healthierTN.com.

About ActiveAndersonTN

ActiveAndersonTN was formed in 2016 and earned its status as a Healthier TN Community in 2017. We were able to leverage the grant money we received from Healthier Tennessee Communities, along with supplemental awards, to purchase water bottle refill stations in all three county school systems. By furnishing the pupils and staff with personal water bottles, we were able to provide each school we reached with easy access to clean healthy water. Drinking water and avoiding sugary beverages have been found to be an effective way to help combat the epidemic of childhood obesity. Research has shown that children who drink water regularly consume less sugary drinks and are able to better manage their weight. Drinking water also helps avoid dehydration which can adversely affect attention span and energy level. In 2019, the group is supporting UT Extension of Anderson County by using our Healthier TN Community’s 2019 awards funding to provide healthy and low cost cooking lessons and groceries to lower income families in the area. We also support local physical activity initiatives, childhood nutrition education, access to locally grown produce, and have worked with the schools and our local drug coalition, ASAP, to lower the rate of tobacco use in our middle and high schools as well as provide help and resources for tobacco users who want to quit.

About the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness

The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness is a non-profit corporation dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives. Based in Nashville, the Foundation brings together a statewide coalition of employers, health insurers, hospital systems, local governments, school systems and healthcare-focused foundations and community organizations to effect positive, measurable change. The Foundation’s Healthier Tennessee initiative strives to increase the number of Tennesseans who are physically active for at least 30 minutes five times a week, promote a healthy diet, and reduce the number of people who use tobacco.