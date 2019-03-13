Alvin Pierce, age 86, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 1, 1932 in Meigs County. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and a Past Master of Masonic Union Lodge No. 38. Alvin was a retired US Mail Carrier for the town of Kingston with over 40 years of service. He was also a retired Army Corporal who served his country proudly for 40 years. Preceded in death by his children, Deborah Hutson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Ernest & Sophia Belle Crowe Pierce; son-in-law, Tim King; several brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 65 years Rebecca Williams Pierce of Kingston

Children Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston

Grandchildren Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville

Travis & Raven King of Harriman

Brandon & Leah King of Kingston

Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro

Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman

Great-grandchildren Lynzie Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster,

Taylor Pierce, Hartley & Hadley King

Sisters Carolyn & Buddy Koon of Kingston

Shirley Medley of Kingston

Peggy Henley of Clinton

Brothers-in law & Sisters-in-law Evon & Bob Crowder of Meadowview, VA

Sam Williams of Harriman

Steve & Judy Williams of Harriman

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with masonic service held at 3:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Kenny Plemons officiating. The service will conclude with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Union Lodge No. 38, P.O. Box 38, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.