Alfred Williams, member of ‘Clinton 12,’ passes at 83

Alfred Williams, one of the 12 black students who were the first to attend a previously all-white Southern public high school (Clinton High School) following the landmark Brown v Board of Education decision by the US Supreme Court, has passed away.

Mr. Williams passed away on Thursday March 14th at the Waters Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton at the age of 83.

One of the “Clinton 12,” Mr. Williams remained in Clinton after high school, working for years in the Clinton City School system, where students at Clinton Elementary School would come to know him as the “Candy Man” until his retirement.

When Mr. Williams’ funeral arrangements are announced, we will pass them along to you.