Home / Featured / Alfred Williams, member of ‘Clinton 12,’ passes at 83

Alfred Williams, member of ‘Clinton 12,’ passes at 83

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Alfred Williams, one of the 12 black students who were the first to attend a previously all-white Southern public high school (Clinton High School) following the landmark Brown v Board of Education decision by the US Supreme Court, has passed away.

Mr. Williams passed away on Thursday March 14th at the Waters Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton at the age of 83.

One of the “Clinton 12,” Mr. Williams remained in Clinton after high school, working for years in the Clinton City School system, where students at Clinton Elementary School would come to know him as the “Candy Man” until his retirement.

When Mr. Williams’ funeral arrangements are announced, we will pass them along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

70 years of Oak Ridge history to be celebrated this week

The American Museum of Science and Energy is celebrating 70 years. As part of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.